Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-12-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

at wall(((the cold air will stick around for today, but there will be some warmer changes this week. temperatures are starting off around zero this morning with highs this afternoon only in the mid teens. even though the sun will be shining all day, we will be staying below average. arctic air is still positioned over the upper midwest, but warmer temps are on the way. clouds return tuesday with some sunshine seeping through, but we will have highs in the middle 20's. once the sunshine returns for wednesday, highs will reach into the middle to upper 30's and we will melt some of our snow pack. however, a cold front comes through wednesday night and highs return to the 20's the next two days with cloud cover thursday, a low chance for snow thursday night, and then back to sunshine for friday. with the warmer temperatures in the coming days, you can also expect stronger winds. we will once again warm into the 30's for the weekend with sunshine saturday and more clouds for sunday. today: mostly sunny/increasi ng pm clouds. highs: mid teens. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper single digits. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: partly