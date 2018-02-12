Speech to Text for Health benefits to chocolate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if you're looking to stick to your new year's health resolutions but still want some chocolate this valentine's day, we have some good news for you. dark choclate made up of 70 percent or more cocoa has polyphenals (polly?feenals) which has heart, skin, and brain benefits. but experts say heavy amounts of pesiticides are used on cocoa beans, so buying organic is something to consider. i definitely think that is very important to consider when youre using chocoalte for health benefits because you're going to want to avoid that pesticide load. tredinnick says a good way to start moving away from processed chocolate is adding some coco powder to protein smoothies, to get the health benefits without the overwhelming dark chocolate taste.