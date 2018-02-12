Speech to Text for Effort to end statute of limitations in Minnesota

there's an online petition gaining traction that's asking minnesota's top legislators to end the statute of limitations for sexual violence crimes. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in studio ? deedee what are the current laws when it comes to the amount of time a victim has to file a lawsuit. good morning tyler and arielle ? minnesota has different criminal and civil sexual abuse statutes of limitations... a civil suit for sexual abuse must be filed within six years of the incident. criminal cases vary based on the severity of the offense and whether or not dna evidence was collected. next week a bill is being introduced that would eliminate those time limits all together./// "to be perfectly honest, i think it's about time." as executive director of the rochester women's shelter and support center ? suzie christianson advocates for victims that have been impacted by events that profoundly impact their lives. "why is it that they can only report it in a certain period of time but then after that it's not valid anymore?" she's not the only one asking that question. thousands of people have added their name to this online petition calling for the end of the statute of limitations for sexual violence in the state. supporters argue that current law prevents many survivors from having their experiences validated and from ever seeing their abuser held accountable. christianson says there are a number of reason why victims don't come forward right away to report abuse or assault. for her ? it came down to her age. "i was being sexually harassed by my supervisor. first of all i didn't know that i had any rights. i didn't really know what was defined as sexual harassment. the was in which he was sexually harassing was clearly within the definition i just didn't know what that was because i was so young, i think i was 17?18 christianson and other supporters of the petition believe that ending the statute of limitations could (prevent others from becoming victims by creating the possibility that repeat offenders might some day be held accountable./// thank you deedee. d?f?l state representative ilhan omar of minneapolis is expected to introduce the bill to eliminate the statute of limitations on the 22nd ? two days after legislators convene for the 2018 session.///