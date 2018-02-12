Speech to Text for Workplace wellness

workplace in our area are making it easier for employees to simply get up from their work?space and grab a quick work?out. diane tefft works at metal?craft... and says it was really scary to wake up one day and realize she couldn't move her shoulder. she found out she was suffering from frozen shoulder??and ended up doing months of therapy. but now... she has her work wellness program to turn to at metal?craft. five times a week... she can work out for an hour doing strengthing, exercising her core... alongside her coworkers./// it's fun to be able to have the chance to do it right here on site and be able to get paid doing it too. mason city's chamber of commerce awarded metalcraft last year for their wellness program at work. in order to qualify?? workplaces had to have committement from management, a good percentage of employees participating, along with nutrition and mental health policies in place.///