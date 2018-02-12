Speech to Text for Using your tax refund wisely

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

20s. tyler: it's monday which means we are going to be talking about money. today we have barb schriever from first alliance credit union. and we're talking about tax returns and how to use that money that you get back, how to spend it wisely. what is one smart way to spend that money? barb: first of all, it's important to remember that the money received back from taxes is not actually extra income. it's your own hard?earned cash that was essentially a free loan to the government. that being said, one of the best things you can do with your tax return is invest it into a retirement account. tyler: what are some other financially smart ways to use your tax refunds? barb: another great option is to pay down debts, especially if you have high interest rate credit cards. paying down or paying off your debts is a smart decision because it can free up your cash flow for the remainder of the year; which you can then save into an emergency fund or for something fun like a vacation. tyler: is it a good idea to always spend it or should you just save it? barb: sometimes spending it is the right thing to do , just make sure that you are spending it in a way that will improve your financial situation long term. for example, making needed repairs or upgrades to your home which can increase the value of your home. that's a smart way to spend a tax return because you will see a return on investment in the long term. tyler: thank you for the great advice. that is your my money monday millions of americans are tracking down