Speech to Text for High School students gaining national attention

a nationwide competition challenged teams of high school students from across the country to design projects to address diversity and inclusion issues in their schools and local communities. its called the wells fargo global impact challenge and of the three teams that received awards for their ideas ? one is from our area. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in studio with more on the winning team./// i sat down with five very smart and creative century high school students who told me about their vision to create a sense of unity in their school by highlighting the differences of others and the barriers they face. their project ? called "share ? celebrate ? empower" is a social storytelling platform for students to share their personal stories of hardships and barriers. "our hope is that it will essentially humanize other people, create this sense of "oh i'm not alone and i should treat everyone else with compassion and respect because they're people too." it includes a website ? social media ? and presentations. "we will start the presentations that go along with it here locally but eventually once the website has been accessed, hopefully across the country maybe, then other people can start taking on the presentation part and and trying to implement all aspects of our project wherever they are located." /// the team received 2? thousand dollars to help implement their project. they hope to launch the website this spring./// thanks deedee. the other two teams awarded for their project ideas were from schools in austin texas and atlanta.///