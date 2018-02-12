Speech to Text for "Green alert" system

a new service is being proposed in a neighboring state to better keep track of missing veterans... it's a system similar to an amber alert... that would be used in the event of a missing veteran. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is live this morning with how it works./// that's right?? the state of wisconsin is calling it " the green alert." media would be asked to broadcast when a veteran goes missing. so far its passed in the state senate it just has a couple more steps to go before possibly becoming a law. but talking to one area veteran he's a little hesitant to support something like this./// gabriel haugland currently serves in the iowa national guard... and says he is very proud to being serving his country. when first told about the green alert system he says his initial thoughts were negative?? saying it sounds like an amber alert?? meaning veterans were being treated like kids. the alert would only be sent out if the veteran was considered at? risk??having a physical or mental health condition that relates to their service. on top of sort of feeling like your in a special category that needs extra help, there's a negative connotation with that, you have to ask yourself at some point with some many types of alerts when do people start to tune out. /// haugland says he feels local law enforcement can be relied upon and we should trust they'll help search. the bill was introduced after a veteran went missing in wisconsin... but law enforcement were not allowed to start their search until 8 days had passed. the young man was later found dead in a pond. live in mason city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// besides amber alerts... many states recognize silver alerts... an alert system used when vulnerable adults go missing. both iowa and minnesota recognize silver alerts... but do not have anything similar to an green alert in place.///