Speech to Text for Gap in music at secular places

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

band tells us there's a gap in music at secular - or non-religious - spaces... and members are trying to fix it. christian music-natvo-1 christian music-natvo-2 band playing "break- through" is a family band trying to break into the rochester night-life scene. the band is ending what they call a stigma of christian rock bands by writing positive songs based on personal experiences. with so many popular songs about drinking and partying... band leader p-j madin says there's a need for positive music.xxx christian music-sot-1 christian music-sot-2 if someone is really down in the dumps, that's not what they need they need to ehar about. that's already probably a part of their life and so they got to hear a like positive message. madin says there are a lot of secular bands he respects... but says songs with more positive messages are powerful. /