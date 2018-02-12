Speech to Text for Woman stops to help semi driver who crashed into overpass

first tonight - we hear from a woman who stopped to help a semi driver after he slammed into an overpass friday night. i 35 crash helper-vo-1 i 35 crash helper-vo-2 here's a look at where it happened. according to the iowa state patrol... the semi was northbound on interstate 35 when it went into the median near mile marker 203 and hit the highway 9 overpass. tonight we hear from a woman who saw it all happen and stopped to help.xxx i 35 crash helper-minipkg-1 i 35 crash helper-minipkg-2 "i noticed he was headed right towards the bridge and that's when i slammed on my breaks and said "oh my god he's gonna hit the bridge!" and jumped out of my car, called 9-1-1, and ran towards the truck." i 35 crash helper-minipkg-3 december debattista was on her way home from getting groceries when she saw this semi slam into the highway 9 overpass. the driver was 70-year-old thomas torkelson of new hampton. he was airlifted to mercy medical center-north iowa and has since been "treated and transferred" with unknown injuries. "he was pinned so we were just trying to get him, get whatever we could to help him to try to get out of the truck." after working on an ambulance for nearly five years... debattista says it's a lot different seeing an accident in person and stopping to help rather than actually getting the call. "there's an angel watching out for him that day because i did not think he would even be alive or in one piece after seeing the front of that truck." we called iowa state patrol this afternoon and they tell us they don't have any updates in regards to the investigation of this crash or status of the driver 70-year- old thomas torkelson. mercy medical center-north iowa tells us he has been "treated and transferred" but couldn't tell us where to or the extent of his injuries.. /