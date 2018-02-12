Speech to Text for Expanded Yellow Bass Bonanza reel in nearly 4,000 fish

bonanza-intro-2 every year the yellow bass bonanza brings out record breaking numbers for fishing tournaments in iowa...people from all across the midwest to even wyoming were present on clear lake yesterday and today trying to reel in first place.xxx yellow bass bonanza-pkg-1 yellow bass bonanza-pkg-2 for doug ledlei, entering the yellow bass bonanza for the fourth straight year was a no brainer getting to compete in one of his favorite sports hanging out all my buddies and just having fun but winning some grand prizes isn't bad either... yellow bass bonanza-pkg-3 they were hard to catch sometimes not a real aggressive bite but we definitely got quite a few today yellow bass bonanza-pkg-4 in the weeks leading up to this years tourney coordinator kevan paul was a bit conscerned about the bite. but things turned around just in time for this weekend. yellow bass bonanza-pkg-5 in the last 4 to 5 weeks the bites been pretty slow with in the last two weeks man it's really picked up this week they fired a big time we're gonna see a big number fish caught today the quality of fish is better than it's been in the past yellow bass bonanza-pkg-6 and that number of fish caught sky rocketed because this year even more teams competed out on clear lake. our field went from 250 teams all the way up to 301 this year and with a little help from the dnr we made that happen pretty big turn out we're pretty excited lotta fish caught today nearly four thousand to be exact...from men, to women, and even kids...all took part in the festivities today. yellow bass bonanza-pkg-7 first year we started we have very few women last year i actually got with in the top 15 which was nice and my daughter was in 19th so we did good for girls yellow bass bonanza-pkg-8 but even if you didn't catch a single fish you could still win some pretty big prizes...like these guys from waverly who came off the ice emtpy handed but left with a polaris ranger.... spx fp multi line:2018 yellow bass bonanza final results 1st - cox/pifkin - 16.37 lbs. 2nd - bieghler/bro ... here's a look at the results from the tournament...th e team of cox and pifkin won with 16.37 pounds...all three place winners had the max of 30 fish...not much separating the teams this weekend. / the