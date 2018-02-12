Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-11-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-2 weather-main-3 weather-main-4 an arctic air mass remains overhead and that means cold air despite the sunshine we are seeing - highs today will finish in the middle teens. unfortunately, a weak cold front will move through tonight introducing more arctic air as lows fall to around -4 tonight. we may see a few clouds here or there but overall, skies will remain mostly clear, leading to even more sunshine for monday, at least in the morning and early afternoon before clouds increase into the evening. highs will be in the middle teens. then, cue the warm up. even though clouds return tuesday with some sunshine seeping through, we will have highs in the middle 20's. once the sunshine returns for wednesday, highs will reach into the middle 30's and we will melt some of our snow pack. however, a cold front comes through wednesday night and highs return to the 20's the next two days with cloud cover thursday, a low chance for snow thursday night, and then back to sunshine for friday. we will once again warm into the 30's for the weekend with sunshine saturday and more clouds for sunday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near -4. winds: north northwest at 4 to 8 mph. monday: mostly sunny/increasin g pm clouds. highs: mid teens. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. monday night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper single digits. winds: east becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph. today's warmer temperatures let families enjoy quarry hill nature center's "snow