Speech to Text for ONTO STATE: District Wrestling Part. II

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

10-intro-2 the clear lake wrestlers are doing some pretty great things this season...10 are wrestling at districts today...two wins away from qualifying for state...but don't miss out on those osage grapplers either...seven found their way to the aplington parkersburg district site today looking to place 1st or second to advance to the well..xxx district wrestling 10-pkg-1 district wrestling 10-pkg-2 the first seven championship bouts were featured in our 6 oclock show...you can watch it again online at kimt.com...tonig ht its about the upper weights... at 152 charles city is making its first appearance in the finals as dylan koresh takes on ghv's jared shaw...both boast impressive records but koresh gets this one a 9-1 major decision but don't worry cards shaw is onto state as well lowerthird2line:dylan koresh class 2a district 1 152 lbs. champion sot district wrestling 10-pkg-4 onto 160 zach williams of osage is taking on cake reicks of new hampton turkey valley...williams is putting on a clinic as well this is a part of a 15-7 major both are des moines bound district wrestling 10-pkg-5 sot district wrestling 10-pkg-6 things not going quite his way for charles city's jack sindlinger at 170 the sophomore is pinned in the first but as he watches the third place match finish up he's happy to see his state spot is secured quick stop at 182 aplington parkersburg gets one to state as hunter maitland beats new hampton's evan rosonke 7-5 clear lakes back at 195 with kade hambly....the junior was determined in this one to finally beat a familiar foe. and he does just that taking down hampton dumonts daltona chipp 9-3...chipp is also going to state district wrestling 10-pkg-7 sot district wrestling 10-pkg-8 at 220 charles city's josh halligan runs into a tough areon day of new hampton...hallig an is pinned in 1:40 seconds but still heads to state taking second finally at 285 ryne fuller of bcluw takes first over mckade eisentrager...bo th will be wrestling next week in des