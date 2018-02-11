Speech to Text for Region Girls Basketball Highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ghv at clear lake girls-vogx-2 when it comes to our class 3a girls the local field is just stacked from top ranked crestwood, to osage, and clear lake...the state tourney bracket has the potiential to be north iowa dominated...and tonight that road to the well officially starts for those teams... ghv at clear lake girls-vo-1 ghv at clear lake girls-vogx-3 it's region quarterfinals... first stop is at 5th ranked clear lake hosting ghv... - but the cards brought in a stench...cause i'm smelling upset...late in the second quarter ghv finds jayden frank open in the corner and her three is on the money - cards again this time it's morgan ryerson mark her at the same spot...that triple puts the underdogs up by 10! - but here comes the lions...julia merfeld starts to calm her c-l squad down...she sinks trey off the no look pass - clear lake now pushing the pace dropping one ahead to zoe fasbender for the hoop and the harm! that gets clear lake with 2! - and then in the second half it was all lions...led by sara faber...clear lake finishes strong to end ghv's season spx fp 4 team score:class 3a region 2 quarterfinals ghv cardinals 38 <none> (5) clear lake lions ... 64-38...and with that the lions advance to the region semifinals where they will face iowa falls alden wednesday at home spx fp 4 team score:class 3a region 2 quarterfinals cgd cowgirls 43 <none> (13) forest city india ... on the other side of the region two bracket....fores t city led by hannah anderson with 18 points beats clarion goldfield dows 58-43 they will host algona next, a team they beat week 1. / col cath at osage girls-vo-1 col cath at osage girls-vo-2 sticking in class 3a jumping over to region 3 your undefeated and fourth ranked green devils are hosting columbus catholic... - we join the fun in the third quarter riley olson fires a pass inside to brenna jacobs for the layin - these green devils already hold a 20 point lead...and madi johnson keeps it coming finding sidney brandau who sinks the long two - gabby schwarting now with the steal turns on the jets to take it the other way for the bucket - melanie bye keeps it coming on the far side she sinks the triple... lowerthirdlinescore:class 3a region 3 columbus catholic (4) osage 52 79 final osage wins 79-52 and will face new hampton next. / spx fp 4 team score:class 3a region 4 quarterfinals oelwein huskies 16 <none> (1) crestwood cadet ... one more score from 3a and it's your top ranked cadets...crestw ood in region 4 opens up the post season with a 76-16 win over oelwein they will host waukon next. spx fp 4 team score:class 2a region 3 first round belmond-klemme broncos 13 <none> west fork warh ... a couple scores from class 2a region 3 to mention...west fork beats belmond klemme 53-13 and the saints win a dandy narrowly defeating lake mills 59-55...s-t-a and west fork meet next. / nk at newman girls-vo-1 nk at newman girls-vo-3 on stop for 1a quarterfinals tonight where the newman knights are hosting northwood- kensett... - were in the fourth when lindsey davidson in an effort to dig the vikes out of a hole heaves one up for three - the clock is quickly winding down but lauren andrews takes advantage of her minutes going coast to coast for the layin - lauren hopperstad returns the favor...the corner triple rattles on in - but this newman lead was already too far gone...molly mcguire with the steal takes it in for two... nk at newman girls-vo-2 newman wins 63-32...the knights advance to take on north butler on the road tuesday....the bearcats won tonight 46-17 nk at newman girls-vo-4 one other 1a score from region 2...north iowa beats cal 66-10...they will take on west hancock who had a bye tuesday. / tease 4-vo-1