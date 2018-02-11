Speech to Text for ONTO STATE: District wrestling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

district wrestling 6-intro-2 last week we featured the 1a grapplers who kicked off the road to the well in style...especiall y those lake mills guys claiming the section tourney at their home site...today, we jump up to the class 2a schools, taking us to aplington parkersburg where the goal is simple...place first or second and a state berth is yours.xxx district wrestling 6-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:class 2a district 1 parkersburg, ia we're at the championship round for district 1....top two advance to state....but remember there is a chance for wrestlebacks -at 106 it's clear lakes sam nelson and osage's avery abben...some major confusion to start the match as to who scored where but nelson ends up with the 5-2 lead and that's where it stays. sams onto state and so is abben taking second district wrestling 6-pkg-6 sot district wrestling 6-pkg-5 at 113 it's another green devil...joe sullivan puts on a clinic to take first...a 15-7 major gets him a spot on the state bracket lowerthird2line:joe sullivan class 2a district 1 113 lbs. champion sot district wrestling 6-pkg-7 onto 120 and we've got more of the mean green...but this time osage will have to settle for second...carson babcock of new hampton gets the fall in the second but joe jacobs season isn't over either at 126 it's top ranked eric faught...last year he lost at districts but hasn't lost since a fall late in the second sends the clear lake junior back to state district wrestling 6-pkg-8 sot district wrestling 6-pkg-9 more tough chickasaws in the finals this one is max babcock at 132...he gets the pin in one minute 54 seconds over osage's brody roll but roll is rolling on to state as well at 138 we've got another top wrestler....new hampton's michael blockhus it took him just 45 seconds to pin roland story's kody hassebrock...bo th head to the well district wrestling 6-pkg-10 sot district wrestling 6-pkg-11 we've got some close bouts at 145...the championship match features clear lakes braxton doebel and new hamptons noah fye...fye gets the only takedown of the match to win 2-0...but we've got a wrestleback here...with osage's spencer mooberry getting a shot to get to state...doebel won this matchup last week at sectionals but today mooberry gets the one that counts...a 10-6 decision punches the geeen devils ticket to state district wrestling 6-pkg-12 ...got the win. / that was the first seven weights...tune in to our 10 oclock show tonight to catch the latter half of districts in a- p...of course we have tons more wrestling for their spot in state including those 1a boys and mason city...to see the complete list of who made it to state go online at kimt.com under the sports tab. /