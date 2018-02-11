Speech to Text for "My Life as a Rail" program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the north central iowa genealogical society held a program to highlight the history of railroad in north iowa. railroads-vo-1 railroads-vo-2 dennis wilson worked on the railroad for forty years as a brakeman... conductor and union leader. he shared what it was like to work with derailments... blinding iowa blizzards and bankruptcies. he says he's most thankful for the strides and changes that have come about over the years.xxx railroads-sot-1 railroads-sot-2 "when i went to work they didn't have radios a lot of the signaling was different so technology has really taken over and i would be as out of place today if they were to come ovr to my time." dennis played a vital role on the project in east park to help restore the canonball gardens... and his storeis have appeared in the "iowan" and "our iowa" magazine. / coming