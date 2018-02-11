Speech to Text for I-35 fatal accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

with breaking news. we're learning one person was killed and two were injured - including a sheriff's deputy - in separate crashes on interstate 35. i35 crash-vo-1 i35 crash-vo-4 here's a look at where it happened on interstate 35. the second accident happened just before 9:30 friday night. the sheriff's vehicle driven by deputy zachary schrupp was pulled off on the southbound inside shoulder lane of i-35 to give warning of the earlier accident where a semi driver crashed into an overpass causing road closures and back-up of traffic. 65-year-old johnnie waslick of mason city hit the sheriff's vehicle from behind. waslick was taken by forest city ambulance to mercy medical center-north iowa where he was pronounced dead. deputy schrupp was treated and released for his injuries. we spoke to an iowa state patrol trooper who has some advice for drivers.xxx i35 crash-sot-1 i35 crash-sot-2 "first and foremost we just want people to pay attention, just stay off of their phones and not get sucked in by the flashing lights. what the lights mean is that something is coming up ahead of them." the accident remains under investigation. / semi