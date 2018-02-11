wx_icon Mason City

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-10-2018)

A relatively snow free forecast.

Posted: Sat Feb 10 16:29:00 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Feb 10 16:29:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-10-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. weather-main-3 weather-main-4 weather-main-5 brandon wx high pressure is in control today and that means we had a very bright but at the same time cold day. snow will affect areas south of the viewing area tonight, bringing us some cloud cover along with an isolated flurry, especially in north iowa. lows will fall a couple of degrees below zero. that cool air mass remains overhead for sunday despite sunshine - highs will be in the middle to upper teens with a few 20's not out of the question. another cold front dives south and through the area sunday night keeping us subzero with a few clouds. monday the clouds should hold off for one more day with highs in the middle to upper teens. that's when our warmup will start with highs in the middle 20's tuesday with partly sunny skies. we reach the middle 30's on wednesday with sunshine. however, our nice warmup will end as a cold front will come through once again dropping highs into the 20's for thursday and friday. friday will be our next snow chance even though it is looking low at this time. we will warm up heading through the weekend. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: near -2. winds: southwest at 4 to 8 mph. sunday: mostly sunny. highs: mid to upper teens. winds: west southwest at 4 to 8 mph. sunday night: partly cloudy. lows: near -2. winds: north northwest at 4 to 8 mph. it's the busiest saturday of the sports calendar

