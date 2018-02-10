Speech to Text for Hormel Institute Cancer Research

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hormel cancer-vo-3 it's a new breakthrough in cancer research by the hormel institute. hormel cancer-vo-1 hormel cancer-vo-2 scientists have identified new targets to restore damage caused by cancer development. primary cilia work as tumor supressors. now researchers have found what allows tumor cells to eliminate them hormel officials say this has potential to be applicable to many cancerous tumors. we talked with one childhood cancer survivor who still feels the impacts of her illness today. she says this new research means the world to her.xxx hormel cancer-sot-1 hormel cancer-sot-2 "as a cancer survivor, any time somebody finds a breakthrough its honestly like they're giving me a better shot at life and they're also giving my younger self a better shot at life." the hormel institute team is working to get the first clinical trial going by partnering with mayo clinic physicians and pharmaceutical companies.