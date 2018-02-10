Speech to Text for "More than a Word" Showing

just under 2 weeks ago-the cleveland indians' baseball team said farewell to their mascot chief wahoo. but the conversation about native american culture isn't stopping there. tonight in rochester - a showing of the movie, "more than a word" was held to spark conversations and indians-stngr-1 kimt's brooke mckivergan was there and is live in rochester with why this topic is so important for those in attendance...br ooke? indians-lintro-4 katie-the american indian liason for rochester public schools tells me he spends his time traveling to nearly 20 schools to see about 145 native american students each month. and he does it for a few reasons...xxx indians-pkg-1 indians-pkg-6 he wants to spread awareness. indians-pkg-2 "the de- humanizing effect of mascots is that it really kind of makes a person shallow. it makes it hard for someone to see beyond the stereotypes." indians-pkg-5 and spark conversations. "really trying to get teachers and parents and students together in the room so we can talk about positive environments for our native american students." indians-pkg-7 valarie guimaraes is a parent and also a member of the american indian parent committee and she says she just wants to help educate her community. lowerthird2line:valerie guimaraes rochester, mn "us as parents and the teachers to come together so that we can create a safe space for teachers learn and for our children to learn. indians-pkg-8 she says there are 11 native- american reservtions here in minnesota and over 50 tribes represented in the rochester public school system. "and that's amazing and rochester should be proud of that" indians-pkg-9 a teacher from the alternative learning center in rochester says he feels that mascot culture has created a false stereotype for native americans. lowerthird2line:tucker quetone rohcester, mn "people too often go to those stereotypes about native people without really understanding the history and culture." indians-pkg-10 tucker tells me that he wishes people would try harder to educate themselves on native american culture. "i feel like native people have a lot to offer-our understanding of the environment and the earth and connections our spirituality..." over 40 people attended the showing tonight for the conversations - education - and of course to share a traditional indian taco. live in the rochester studio, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thanks brooke. and a fun fact for you tonight...accord ing to native languages dot org-minnesota is actually a siouan word meaning cloudy water. police ask for