Speech to Text for Local highlights 2/9

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

season slate is starting to wind down.. there is still some intrigue for the austin boys. - northfield and j-m will be tough.. same thing.. for their opponent tonight. century at austin boys-vo-5 century at austin boys-vo-3 - the packers beat century by 12 earlier this season.. tonight they go for the sweep. - we are midway through the first half.. austin already up double figures...moses issa keeps it coming... that's number three... for three. - pack on the push.. how about a sweet no look feed.. tate hebrink... to issa.. for two more. - here comes hebrink on his senior night leading the break... and ending the break with a lay in. - panthers doing everything they can to stay close..jack fisher.. finds a cutting canon tweed for two. - but this one.. is all team red. - hebrink with the alley... and duoth gach... has the oop. - austin wins.. 90 to 42. / lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs basketball century austin 42 90 final ghecml at lp boys-vo-4 ghecml at lp boys-vo-2 - the lyle pacelli boys can get back to the 500 mark with a win tonight. - there are a lot of 3 balls going through the hoop in this one...for the jags... its james schrunk... from the far corner. - l-p counters... trinity anderson has himself a ball game...he starts his scoring with a triple from the baseline. - next trip.. anderson with the swipe.. and he's going the other way.. two more from number five. - but his night is only starting...heres another three from the baseline.. l-p extends their lead to five. - trinity.. man i hope you are watching.. opposite. corner same result... anderson hits 8 3's. - l-p wins..94-86. / lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs basketball ghecml lyle-pacelli 86 94 final lm at newman boys-vo-4 lm at newman boys-vo-2 - lake mills and newman are closing out the regular season.. in a tic cross over game tonight. - it's a 9 point game with under five to go in the fourth but josh fitzgerald starts the knights rally - bulldogs try to seal it at the line but it's no worries when chett helming is there for the rebound and the bucket - joe scholl is coming in clutch for newman as well tough drive in the paint for the layin - but lake mills never gives up their lead...nick raaen down low gets two and one...bulldogs win 74-66. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball lake mills newman 74 66 final urb at mc boys-vo-4 urb at mc boys-vo-2 - its senior night for kyle moore and the mason city boys... shout out to coaches who start their seniors. - ben pappas fighting for two.it rolls on out but ryan smuck is there for the put back and the whistle - dylan miller keeps it coming for mason city.tough contested shot here but the fadeaway is good - knotted at 7 in the first jarvorius toney scores two for the home team... not quite enough... u-dale wins.. 48-46. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball urbandale mason city 48 46 final spx fp 2 team score:ia hs basketball regular season decorah vikings 79 <none> (7) charles city co ... - lets head to the action in charles city. - and it's a decent sized upset... decorah beats the comets... 79 to 66. - this is important because.. it means waverly shell rock wins the outright northeast iowa conference title. - c-c opens the postseason a week from monday. / - the mason city girls basketball team earned the top seed in class 4a's region 2... that means two playoff home games... and eight days of rest. - after their game tonight... m-c wont play again... until next saturday. urb at mc girls-vo-4 urb at mc girls-vo-2 - lets see if they can close out the regular season with a win over urbandale. - it's a six point game with under a minute to go in the third quarter until megan meyer sinks the triple.tonight she breaks mason city's all time single season scoring record with 523 points - hannah faktor is putting on a show on senior night nice pivot in the paint for the turnaround jumper - these m-c girls know how to knock it down when the pressure is on...anna deets pitches it back to sami miller for the three from the wing - clock is winding down mylea cole with a last ditch effort drains one from way downtown to make it a 4 point game. - not enough on this night.. mc wins by 9. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball urbandale (7)