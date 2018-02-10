Speech to Text for District wrestling preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a major role for the belmond klemme wrestlers last season...it kept cameron beminio off the state podium going down with a knee injury at the well and held back tucker kroeze ....a broken hand knocked him out of districts. bk guys at 6-vo-4 lowerthird2line:b-k bracing for state kimt news 3 sports - but less than 24 hours from the 20-18 district tourney... both b-k boys are healthy and conditioned to make a state title run. - the similarities arent stopping there. - .both are ranked in the top 6.....and both are trying to win state titles just like their fathers. - but when it comes to their technique on the mat... that's where the similarities stop.xx bk guys at 6-sot-4 lowerthird2line:cameron beminio belmond-klemme senior he's a lot quicker than i am he's a lot quicker on my feet...but i'm a lot stronger at my weight for sure that helps me out a lot...he's just quick, crazy quick...he's awesome on his feet. cl as well-vo-1 lowerthird2line:lions anxious for challenge kimt news 3 sports - the clear lake boys are excited for tomorrow as well and that's because there's gonna be tons of black and gold fighting for a spot at state...for just the second time in school history the lions are bringing double digit numbers to the distirct tourney...and are confidient the big stage will bring out their best.xxx cl as well-sot-3 lowerthird2line:braxton doebel clear lake junior it's a little bit more intense than during the year but i don't know it just feels a little more special and it feels like you belong...and its much more fun than a normal dual will be. spx fp multi line:district wrestling saturday's schedule 1a) manson nw webster 1a) decorah 2a) a-p 4 ... - our local teams are basically going all over the place tomorrow. - including... 1-a district meets at manson northwest webster.. and luther college in decorah. - 2-a teams.. .are making the trek to aplington parkersburg. - and mason city leads the 3-a crew to cedar rapids prairie.