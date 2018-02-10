Speech to Text for Polar Plunge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of fearless high school students braved the cold temperatures to take part in the polar plunge in rochester. polar plunge-vo-1 lowerthird2line:polar plunge to benefit special olympics rochester, mn students jumped into the icy water to raise money for minnesota special olympics. each student needed to raise at least 75- dollars to particate in the plunge. student nick kasel says this was his first time taking part. he shared with us his experience jumping in the frigid water. xxx polar plunge-sot-1 lowerthird2line:nick kasel rochester, mn it was pretty fun i didn't feel anything for the first 3 seconds then you get your head above water and it's cold as heck but you try to run as fast as you can to get out organizers say they hope to raise more than 200-thousand dollars. / - the