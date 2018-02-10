Speech to Text for IRS Warning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

is upon us...and while many of us look forward to getting a refund in the spring - some people are finding their taxes have already been filed. tax mailings-vo-1 lowerthird2line:irs warns tax preparers on refunds mason city, ia the i-r-s is warning tax preparers about people who are collecting personal information such as social security numbers in an attempt to file someone else's tax refund. we caught up with chirstopher rose - who says his tax refund was stolen a few years ago. xxx tax mailings-sot-1 lowerthird2line:christopher rose victim of tax fraud years ago was contacted by irs after not getting my return after about several months and they notified me that someone tried to file under my name fraduently and it caused me jumping through hoops, going through phone menus getting a hold of people trying to clear up my situation." d-and-s tax services in mason city says while they have encountered anyone who's a victim of tax fraud this season - the i-r-s did notify them to be on the look out. /