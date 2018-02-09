Speech to Text for RPU looking for former employee

is missing the certificate he earned when he became a professional engineer and rochester public utilities wants to get it back to him. rpu mystery engineer-vo-1 lowerthird2line:rpu needs help finding a former employee rochester, mn while looking through photo archives - an r- p-u employee came across this embossed professional engineer certificate from 19-53. it was earned by lee morris nelson who they learned was an electric superintendent at r-p-u from 1937 to 1951. they're hoping the public can help them find mister nelson or a family member so they can return the certificate which is a representation of a major accomplishment. xxx rpu mystery engineer-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tony benson rochester public utilities "for a professional engineer to get they go through a lot of studying, testing, it's a very high honor." anyone who might be able to help connect r-p-u with nelson is asked to give them a call. /