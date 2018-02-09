Speech to Text for New abortion bill introduce in Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a new bill introduced the iowa senate that looks to tighten restrictions on abortions in the state is getting mixed reviews. while some are in favor... others feel like the bill takes the issue too far. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us from the newsroom with this story... alex?xxx abortion bill reax-nrintro-2 amy - last april... iowa governor terry branstad signed into law a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks of development. this week... a republican-led panel approved a second bill that would shorten that time to the first detected heartbeat... which is after roughly 5 weeks after conception.xxx abortion bill reax-vosot-1 abortion bill reax-vosot-6 the bill would make it a class d felony for doctors to perform abortions after that time...with 5 years in prison and a minimum 750 dollar fine as possible punishment...ho wever the woman who received the abortion would not face legal implications. much like the bill that passed last year...the only exception to this is if it poses a medical emergency to the mother or child. carrie jones lives in charles city...and says while she agrees with making abortions illegal after a certain time...she doesn't necessarily agree with the punishment.xxx abortion bill reax-vosot-3 "i don't know that potential fines or jail time or what have you would be maybe always the best deterrent for the doctor and or the woman involved." abortion bill reax-nrtag-2 now if this is signed into law - it is likely to be appealed by opponents and pro-choice advocates... with the likely argument that it violates prior u-s supreme court rulings surrounding abortion and a woman's right to chose. live in the newsroom...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the senate bill is one of two pieces of legislation that are being discussed in iowa regarding the issue of abortion. a similar bill is being discussed in the house. /