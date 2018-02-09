Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-9-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 an area of high pressure has returned across the upper midwest which has helped clear the clouds out and get rid of the additional snowfall. clouds will temporarily return overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the single digits below zero. weather-live-2 temperatures remain chilly this evening as socialice continues to go strong. you'll want to dress warm if you have any plans to come out to peace plaze in downtown rochester tonight. they're anticipating a big crowd here tonight and saturday, and lucky for us, we'll be staying dry for both days and nights! however, clearing skies promise some very cold evening temperatures. sidewalks will remain clear, and ice bars will remain frozen, that is for sure. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. an area of high pressure has returned across the upper midwest which has helped clear the clouds out and get rid of the additional snowfall. clouds will temporarily return overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the single digits below zero. sunshine returns for saturday with highs rebounding into the mid to upper teens. sunday will be a comparable day so plan on a quiet weekend across our area. next week begins with similar conditions -- more sunshine and highs only in the teens. overnight lows will be in the single digits. snow chances will be at a minimum next week as temperatures warm back into the 20's for tuesday and even the 30's just in time for valentine's day. we'll see another cool down by this time next week with highs falling back into the teens. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. saturday: decreasing clouds. highs: lower double digits to lower teens. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. saturday night: partly cloudy. lows: single digits below zero. winds: west at 3 to 6 mph. thank you tyler.