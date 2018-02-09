wx_icon Mason City

Singing Valentines

Live interview with a student who will be delivering the singing valentines.

Speech to Text for Singing Valentines

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

is less than a week away. and if you want to surprise your special someone...here's an idea for you. we're joined now by.... who is one of the students doing singing valentine's for newman catholic schools. tell us how this works? valentine's interview-live-3 for 25 dollars you can have a singing valentine delivered to anywhere in mason city. you get to pick from three songs and your valentine will also get a longstem rose how can people sign up? you can order a singing valentine in person at the newman office or you can give them a call. you must place your order by three o'clock on monday afternoon. /

