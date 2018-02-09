wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-9-18

We are done with the snow and now we have sun to look forward to.

Posted: Fri Feb 09 05:22:47 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Feb 09 05:22:47 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-9-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we go through the start of next week. the weekend will be quiet with sunshine both saturday and sunday. highs will be in the teens for both saturday and sunday, but expect cold starts. both mornings will start a few degrees below zero. next week will start out in the 20's to begin next week with chances of snow remaining minimal. highs will even return to the 30's for valentines day. today: decreasing clouds. highs: lower double digits. winds: north at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: thanks jon.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events