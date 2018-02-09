Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-9-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we go through the start of next week. the weekend will be quiet with sunshine both saturday and sunday. highs will be in the teens for both saturday and sunday, but expect cold starts. both mornings will start a few degrees below zero. next week will start out in the 20's to begin next week with chances of snow remaining minimal. highs will even return to the 30's for valentines day. today: decreasing clouds. highs: lower double digits. winds: north at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: thanks jon.