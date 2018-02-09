Speech to Text for Home show in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the rochester area builders incorporated is hosting its 39th annual home show this weekend, but the event is sharing more than just homes. sawing wood the event is also hosting a series of classes for parents and students to learn about jobs in the construction field. r?a?b says there is a need of workers in the industry nationwide. with most employees in the field being in their 50s and the destination medical desitnation underway, the need is even we need people, young people getting into our industry to make that a success. the home show is at mayo civic center starting today. the job seminars are free for