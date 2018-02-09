Speech to Text for Teenage weight watchers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weight watchers is looking to offer free membership for teens. but as a parent would ? sid bohls is a father of two. when asked if he feels he'd be ok with his two boys getting on weight watchers??his first response is he'd be surprised. the diet company is offering free membership to kids ages 13 to 17. the company says they want to help young people develop good habits at a critical age./// most people like free things, i love the idea of kids getting healthy, and i hope people can build some really good habits. the membership is being offered for this summer for six weeks. according to kids health dot org??teens should not fall for diets that restrict certain food groups. if they want to be healthy?? they list drinking plenty of water, eat breakfast, and of course eat five servings of fruit and veggies a day.///