Counting calories in resturants

your plans for the weekend may include going out to eat... but soon your favorite spot to grab some grub may see menu changes. here's what you need to know?? under the affordable care act... food establishments have untill may to start adding calorie information labels to their food items. this only impacts chain resturants and food establishments with 20 or more locations. karla gordon... owner of (g?g's place( in nora springs says their lucky they won't have to add calorie count. gordon says she believes it would be hard to do at a place like hers... since everything is made from scratch. but for those who will... the house just passed legislation this week saying businesses would be allowed to provide just the calories per serving in their "multiserving" menu??meaning they don't have to disclose total calories. we asked gordon do you feel it would be a bad thing to add calorie counts to her menu. i don't think it would be a negative thing, i think it would be a positive thing. people are going to eat what they want to eat. i look at it, i see that the calorie content is, its my choice if i want to eat it or not. the new legislation would also allow carry? out resturants who's main customer base is off their premises be able to just list calories online and not on site. there's still limited evidence that calorie listing on menu's makes an impact according to a review paper from harvard medical school.///