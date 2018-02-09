Speech to Text for Making up for time

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

alex weather-bpclip-2 and the two hour delay starts are already rolling into our weather center with more than a dozen scrolling on the bottom of your screen. so how do schools make up for these snow days while still allowing kids to enjoy their summer? kimt news 3's alex jirgens has the answer. he's live for us now. alex?xxx katie - i'm just outside of mason city high school. i'm finding out that while area schools have had numerous delays or cancellations this year...a fairly new system in mason city is working. xxx alex weather-pkg-2 lowerthird2line:making up for lost time in the winter mason city, ia "i have two in high school and one in middle school." rich lorence is a parent and proponent of an hours based system when it comes to snow days which the mason city school district implemented two years ago. alex weather-pkg-5 "i like it so far. i haven't had any complaints against it so far." alex weather-pkg-8 jennifer backhus also has kids in the district... alex weather-pkg-4 "i actually like that. it's because i think that they get...they'll have less time to make up at the end of the year if we get a lot of snow." alex weather-pkg-9 in mason city - school has been cancelled only once this year...as well as one 2-hour early dismissal...and athletic events have either been postponed or cancelled due to either the snow... or dangerous wind chills. so how does m-c-p-s manage to allow for snow days...but also meet the state's minimum 1,080 hours? according to superintendent dave versteeg...maso n city's yearly schedule budgets 2 to 3 days in the year to not require instruction time to be made up. and to allow for more snow days...the school day was extended by 15 minutes. there is a long term benefit behind the system. "families have set vacations around when the last day of school happens to be. and if you keep tacking on days at the end of the year, that vacation gets pushed back and back, further and further." backhus' kids used to go to a rural district that used the day system...but didn't care for that as much..especially when winter struck. "no, not very much. i don't think they did either." alex weather-ltag-2 rural schools have called off school more than centrally located ones. for example belmond-klemme has called off school completely twice and let school out early three times. while northwood- kensett has closed three times and had one two hour delay. live in mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. and of course - count on kimt on air and on the web for the latest on cancellations due to winter weather.