Speech to Text for MNDOT Saves Money

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

mndot saves money-vo-3 tonight we're learning the minnesota department of transportation saved minnesota taxpayers 83 million dollars last year. mndot saves money-vo-1 mndot saves money-vo-2 since 20-15 the d-o-t says they have saved over twice that much and they say it has been reinvested back into road construcion and maintenece projects for the state. one tactic they used to save money is called value engineering. this means evaluating procedures and comparing them to previous approaches. however - we spoke with one rochester man who says he'd rather pay more in taxes and see the roads in better condition...xxx mndot saves money-sot-1 mndot saves money-sot-2 "they didn't get the ice off like they normally do. it feels like driving on a washboard all year around." mndot says they also reduced their electric costs by converting their roadway lights to l-e-d technology. they say this saved 2.6 million dollars.