Local highlights (2/8)

the north central conference. - the guys at ghv are sharing the title in the tic west. - that means... their rivalry showdown tonight...should be really.. really good. ghv at cl boys-vo-5 ghv at cl boys-vo-3 - the lions have rolled off 9 straight wins.. ghv is riding a 14 game winning streak. - this one lives up to the hype. - sean wendel starts the scoring with a baseline jumper. - cards counter... sweet bounce.. .nick joynt to ryan meyers for two. - nick joynt has a history of playing well in this gym... ghv gets it back to him at the top of the key.... joynt's jumper is on the money. - and then off the c-l miss.. cards run the transition game.. and they reward joynt for running the floor... cards up double digits. - zach lester says.. i don't like the sounds of that..ohhh... step back is good. - and then there is one other highlight you might like.... thats james betz out of nowhere. - but the lions.. come from 11 back in the final quarter to win by one. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball ghv clear lake 47 48 final spx fp multi line:ia hs basketball postseason games sat. rockford at north butler riceville 43, turkey v ... - a handful of girls basketball teams in iowa were supposed to start the playoffs tonight.. but as you can see.. the letters p-p-d win just about everything. - three games are moving to saturday. - the one game that is played.. goes to turkey valley.. 55-43 over riceville. / - so while we wait for the playoff action to heat up.. we do have our final set of basketball rankings. - west hancock is 6th in class 1-a.. garrigan is 15th. - and in class 2-a north union comes in at number 10. new hoops rankings-vbox-4 nx fp multi line video box:class 3a gb rankings 1) crestwood 4) osage 5) clear lake - the 3-a poll looks like this. - crestwood enters the playoffs with the biggest bullseye on their back.. as the states number one team. - they are undefeated... and so is osage...the 21 and oh green devils are 4th this week. - one stop behind them... its clear lake... the lions are 19 and 2... ranked 5th. - they are a part of the region 2 bracket.. here's the storyline for the lions.. 6 of the 8 teams.. in region 2.. come from the north central conference.xxx new hoops rankings-sot-5 lowerthird2line:chloe mueller clear lake senior chloe mueller: we will probably do the same things we did the other two times, coach smith is really smart watching teams, he tries to figure out how to beat them and we just try to stick to the game plan. lowerthird2line:playing a familiar opponent kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:gretchen jones clear lake senior gretchen jones: a lot of people say its hard to beat a team three times, i think we can do it, we know all of the girls, we know all of their weaknesses and strengths, because we scout them a lot. iowa psu women-vo-4 iowa psu women-vo-2 - the iowa women are going for win number 19... against penn state tonight. - megan gustafson has another just ridiculous night... with a crazy good stat line...33 points.. 14 rebounds. - of course makenzie meyer also makes an impact... score three for the former mohawk... 80-76 iowa. / iowa psu women-vo-3 - there is a lot on the line for the albert lea boys hockey team tonight. - if the tigers can beat mankato east.. they will pull into the drivers seat for the top seed in section 1-a. albert lea man east-vo-4 albert lea man east-vo-2 - the cougars needed overtime to beat the tigers earlier this season. - the story of this game early on.. is albert lea goalie... calen hoelscher.. no goals allowed in the first period.. good save here in the second. - calen's glove... is pretty quick as well... puck pops right in front of my camera... but the senior makes the save. - heres one more glove save from hoelscher.. we are still scoreless. - .until... alex gets involved.. here comes his first of two goals on the night... huge win for the tigers.. their biggest of the year.. 3-1. / lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs hockey mankato east albert lea 1 3 final wild