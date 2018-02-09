Speech to Text for The Lion legacy

3-a teams don't really care about the snow falling tonight.. as long as it stops by saturday... that will be just fine. - and that means the clear lake girls have a couple more days of pre- playoff practice. cl girls as well-vo-3 cl girls as well-vo-2 - leading the way this week.. just like they have been for the entire season.. are the three seniors... jordyn barragy...gretc hen jones and chloe mueller. - just listen to their resume... three conference titles... two trips to state.. with the potential for a third in a couple of weeks... this group of girls is loving life... with the lions program.xxx cl girls as well-sot-gx-6 lowerthird2line:jordyn barragy clear lake senior jordyn barragy: its been fun being a senior and enjoying all of the lasts with my friends, on and off the court we get along and it is just so much fun. lowerthird2line:the lion legacy kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:chloe mueller clear lake senior chloe mueller: us three have been close ever since 4th grade and we just work really well together, im very thankful for those two, they have always worked hard and we all have our own roles, which help us all click as a team. spx fp 2 team score:ia hs basketball class 3a region 2 ghv cardinals logohsghvcardinals.png cle ... - the lions are at the top of the class 3-a region 2 bracket... and they'll start with a first round home game against ghv. - even though they are like neighbors on a map... these two did not play during the regular season. / mcdermott barnes-vbox-5