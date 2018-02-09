Speech to Text for Combatting Nursing Shortage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a vital role in ensuring you get the care you need while at the hospital. but right now - nurses are in high demand. to fill the need - a new agreement between two schools is being put in place. kimt's news 3 stefante randall joins us live now in the news room with the story. stefante?xxx nursing program shortage-nrintro-2 amy - it was a packed house today at n-i-a- c-c as faculty, staff and students filled mcallister hall to witness the beginning of a new partnership between niacc and the university of iowa - to help fill this nursing demand. xxx nursing program shortage-pkg-1 nursing program shortage-pkg-2 for the past 16 years - jamie williams has worked as a registered nurse for mercy medical center north iowa. but she says it wasn't easy to land her dream job. nursing program shortage-pkg-3 "when i applied to mercy back in 2002 there was two of us fighting for the same position on the fourth floor, so there was a high number of students and a low number of job openings." nursing program shortage-pkg-5 now-it's just the opposite. hospitals are having a hard time filling nursing positions. that's where this new partnership between the university of iowa and niacc comes in. it's being called the "rn to bsn 3 plus one" agreement. " because it allows the studnurents that are currently going through the program to pick up those classes and to work towards their bsn." nursing student dillon smith agrees and credits the program for their hands-on training - better preparing them for the real thing. nursing program shortage-pkg-4 "we have plenty of manikins and models that you can feel pulses on they act just like a real patient and we have someone running the simulations in the background." nursing program shortage-pkg-6 they are very prepared to enter the work force and as dillon mentioned they get the hands on experience. as for dillon - he is confident in knowing that niacc and the nursing program will help land him a job in his desired field. people that i have talked to as far as employers or managers or supervisors even at the mercy center really like niacc students because we become familiar with the hospiatl settiung and that hosital in particualr so if we do decided to go to that hospital we will hit the ground running. nursing program shortage-nrtag-2 and as baby boomers age the demand for nurses looks to increase even more. according to the bureau of labor statistics - the r-n workforce is expected to grow 16 percent from 2014 to year 20-24. / reporting in the newsroom - stefante randall kimt news 3. / / thank you stefante. coming up tonight at 10 - we are taking a closer look at the requirements of this program and how it could help fill jobs