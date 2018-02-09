Speech to Text for Egg Bill

caged eggs-vo-3 iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would require grocery stores in iowa to always have conventional eggs for sale...which has some consumers concerned. caged eggs-vo-1 lowerthird2line:proposed bill could impact egg sales mason city, ia conventional eggs are your standard super market eggs like what you see here. they are cheaper than the "caged free" and "brown eggs" that can cost three to four dollars more. dennis umphress is an avid shopper at hy-vee who made a stop to pick up some eggs today. he says he's concerned about lawmakers dictating which eggs will be sold in stores. xxx caged eggs-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dennis umphress customer "i don't think they should for one thing, why can they tell us what we can and can't eat i rather buy the cheaper eggs than to buy the money for them, it's not right and it's not good for free enterprise." lawmakers who support the bill say it's about ensuring consumer choice. the legislation has cleared the initial review in both house and senate. it must pass a full committee by the end of next week to remain eligible for consideration. / biometric screen-vo-1