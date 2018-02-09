Speech to Text for Narcan Available Without Prescription

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

drug used to treat opioid overdoses is now available to the public...without a prescription. narcan-stnger-1 kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox shows us how this recent change can help save lives. xxx narcan-llmpkg-1 narcan-llmpkg-2 first responders treat those who've overdosed on opioids with the drug narcan. it temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose during an emergency...and now a new minnesota law is allowing members of the public to purchase the life-saving drug without a prescription. firefighter larry muller says some people may push the envelope and abuse opioids more because narcan is avaiable...but he believes overall it will be a great resource to have in the community. a report from the centers for disease control and prevention found 27- thousand lives were saved by narcan in 2015. muller says having access to narcan can help overdose victims as they wait for an ambulance. lowerthird2line:larry mueller firefighter, rochester fire department if you have a loved one that is a opioid user it is a device that can save their lives it also needs good quality training narcan-llmpkg-4 i was just in the fire station talking to fire fighter muller where he tells me that more education needs to happen about opioid abuse in general. in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3 / mueller says to always call 9-1-1 and follow the directions if you are going to use narcan. / as an addiction treatment