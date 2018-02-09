Speech to Text for Snow Removal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

force to make sure businesses and property owners are safe. but as k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is finding out, that job is not an easy one. he joins us now live in mason city to explain. snow removal-lintro-2 katie - from long hours and little sleep to many working two jobs... cleaning roads for a living is not an easy way to make money. but with weeks like we are seeing with several of inches of snow coming down, it pays off.xxx snow removal-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:busy week for snow removal mason city, ia natural sound we have already see up to three inches of snow in parts of our area. natural sound and that is keeping snow removal services busy natural sound i've got right now probably about 20 properties i do germundson says many of those properties are businesses that need to be plowed in order to open the next day - meaning he has to get up early to get the job done. snow removal-lpkg-3 like tonight i'll probably get up probably one or two in the morning and start hitting them snow removal-lpkg-7 but this isn't germundson's full time job natural sound he also owns mason city auto... and says doing snow removal and owning a dealerishp isn't easy. getting up at one in the morning plowing snow for 1213 hrs. at a time and then having to come to the dealership and get all that done it weighs on you for other like josh russler of a plus lwancare and landscape. natural sound these long hours mean making a little extra money. snow removal-lpkg-4 yeah gets pretty tiring on weeks like this but we're pretty thankful for this because we're finally getting some snow snow removal-lpkg-8 while both are thankful for the week full of snow, they say people on the roads need to be more careful when driving in snow storms. a lot of times there seems to be a lot more people on the list should be on the streets during snow events understand why people have to go to work and stuff like that but if you don't have to be out i'd highly recommend not being out / snow removal-ltag-2 germondson says he does shut his shop down during heavy snow storms in order to get a head start on plowing. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. tonight at ten we will tell you what these snow plow drivers want other motorists to watch for on the road during snow events. / body reax-vo-4 northwood