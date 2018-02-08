Speech to Text for RAEDI looks to create jobs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the city of rochester is trying to create new jobs by financing start-ups in the area. k-i-m-t news 3 jeremiah wilcox explains how that will help the community as a whole.xxx rochester economics-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:raedi wants to create more local jobs kimt news 3 the goal of rochester area economic development inc-or raedi for short - is to create and keep local businesses here in rochester. raedi wants to help start ups that create hundreds of local jobs. companies like pace, used the development company to find funding forexpansion and job creation. tim deutsch is the general manager at pace and says that his business does well when the community is doing well. he adds that hiring within the company is beneficial for everyone. sot lowerthird2line:tim deutsch general manager, pace we're going to do everything we can to play our part to create jobs and employment opportunities rochester economics-mpkgll-4 raedi says they are constantly looking to invest in rochester start ups. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / raedi president gary smith adds that investing in startups that will create long lasting job growth is going to take some time. / they play a