Speech to Text for Community grieves after local woman's body identified

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we are learning more information about a story we first brought you yesterday after the remains of a northwood woman were identified rural davis county. reax to missing woman-vo-1 lowerthird2line:community reacts to missing woman northwood, ia 63 year old sharon moritz was found january 27 near the iowa missouri border in a burned up car that was registered to her. bob lombard - who lives in northwood - says people have been talking about the situation all morning. those with the worth county sheriff's office say they did not receive a missing person report on mortiz. those in the community say this news hurts in such a small town.xxx reax to missing woman-sot-1 lowerthird2line:bob lombard northwood, ia being a small community here in northwood everybody is concerned about one of our own being found in such circumstances and it has been quite the talk here at the coffee shop all morning long. those with the davis county sheriff's office are asking the community for help with any information they may have on moritz's death. / ots:prostitution arrest