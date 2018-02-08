Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-8-18)

this will be our last round of snowfall for awhile before a much needed break arrives. all of north iowa and freeborn, mower, and fillmore counties are under a winter weather advisory until friday morning. snowfall will persist throughout tonight and into early friday morning. the snow is expected to wrap up before sunrise. things are just getting started here at peace plaza in downtown rochester! socialice 2018 has begun and will continue until 9pm tonight. the event is hosting nine, yes nine, signature ice bars serving up speacialized drinks through the weekend! and every night, a live dj will be spinning up tunes each night, giving guests a fun party atmosphere outside. make sure you grab your camera because there's plenty of amazing chilly pieces of art lining the area. when the snow begins to fall tonight around 6pm tonight, you can bet everything will look like a winter wonderland! the event also runs on friday and saturday from 5pm to 10pm both nights. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. i am live outside in mason city where the roads are going to be much nastier later tonight. keep in mind we have had multiple rounds of snow so far this week so this will make the roads in town especially harder to navigate. traveling after 8:00 pm will be challenging. accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches are expect in southern minnesota, but accumulations of around 3 to 5 inches are expected in north iowa with some isolated higher totals possible. cloud cover will gradually clear out on friday and temperatures will only rise into the lower double digits for highs. the weekend will be quiet with sunshine both saturday and sunday. highs will be in the teens for both saturday and sunday, but expect cold starts. both mornings will start a few degrees below zero. next week will start out in the 20's to begin next week with chances of snow remaining minimal. tonight: snow showers. lows: lower to mid single digits. winds: northeast at 12 to 18 mph. friday: snow ending early/decreasin g clouds. highs: lower double digits. winds: north at 10 to 15 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph.