Mercy Heart Health Minute

koranne a-fib ablations patient benefits and risks what is atrial fibrillation? atrial fibrillation is a heart rhythm disorder during which the upper chambers of the heart beat in a rapid irregular manner, due to disorganized electrical impulses. it is the most common heart rhythm disorder among adults affect 3-6 million people. what is atrial fibrillation ablation? atrial fibrillation ablation is a procedure used to treat this irregular heart rhythm, especially when medications fail or other treatments fail. it works by scarring or destroying tiny areas in the heart that are responsible for these disorganized electrical signals. what are benefits of this procedure? this procedure helps restore normal heart beat and improve symptoms such as palpitations, fatigue and shortness of breath. without treatment, atrial fibrillation tends to get worse over time and can result in heart failure. are there risks to the patient? irregular heart rhythm may recur, sometimes as long as three years later. recurrence is more likely in older people and in those with other heart conditions such as heart failure or a history of difficult-to- treat atrial fibrillation.