Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-8-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( it is another chilly start to the morning, but we are taking a break from the snow for most of the day. we'll catch another break from the snowfall by around 5:00 pm in our western counties we will see a stronger round of snowfall move through. this will continue for the first half of the night and taper off by the time we wake up for friday morning. this will bring widespread accumulations of 1?3" in all of north iowa and southern minnesota but some isolated higher totals are likely in north iowa. after tonights round of snow, that will be it for the rest of the weekend. clouds will start to clear through saturday, leading to a clear weekend ahead. temperatures will be staying below average for the weekend unfortunately, but next week will feature a temperature rebound. we could even go above average as we get into wednesday of next week. today: am break from snow/snow returning by 5:00 pm west. highs: mid to upper teens. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: snow showers. lows: mid single digits. winds: northeast at 12 to 18 mph. friday: decreasing clouds. highs: mid to thanks jon.