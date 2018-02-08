Speech to Text for RPS to start before Labor Day this fall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

what do you think about this? rochester public schools will be starting school (before labor day. many schools in iowa already do. to explain the district's decision... let's go to kimt news 3's annalisa pardo, who's live in rochester for us this morning. students in rochester will hit the books early this fall. rochester public schools announced it will start classes before labor day. we spoke to a father of two who says he understands why the district is doing this but it is inconvient for families who already made plans. the school planned an indoor air? quality project that will start in the summer of 2019. by starting a week early this fall ? students will get out of school early ? allowing construction crews two extra weeks to complete the project. andy petzold says although he likes students to have a consistent schedule?it's better for the greater good of the children. that's definitely... children's health is kind of... very important not kind of important very important. r?p?s superintenden t michael munoz says that this is only temporary. after the project is complete students will go back to starting school after minneapolis and saint paul public schools made the switch in 20?15... and experts argue an earlier start date gives teachers more instructional time before statewide assessment tests in the spring.