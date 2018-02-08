Speech to Text for National School Counseling Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

when a death of student happens?? counselors are sent in to help students cope and grieve. that's what's happening this week at mabel? canton schools after two teenage sisters died in a accident monday. this week is meant to recognize those school counselors?? and k?i?m?t news three's emily boster joins us now, live from mason city. kids walk through these doors at school every day not just to learn??but to maybe receive a little help. evidence shows??mental health help for students is essential in order from them to achieve academically. which means school counselors may sometimes have their work cut out for them./// charles city's third through sixth grade counselor?? scottie hagensick?? has helped kids understand topics like death to helping families find certain resources within the community. this week?? hagensick is smiling seeing kids wear stickers saying they love their school counselor?? saying it makes her feel she's making a difference. her school district has had two students die in the past 18 months??but she explains her job isn't just about meeting with kids in a classroom and talking about what grieving is. it's also about reaching out to student's parents to make sure they are getting support at home. what questions do you have, what questions do your kids have at home, how can we provide answers for that, what books would you like to have so you can have conversations with your kids. /// one thing i found interesting is that hagensick says counselors like her use data in order to find out what student needs help and where. they check attendance, go over surveys students filled out, along with checking with parents and teachers. live in mason city, emily boster, k?i?m?t news three./// according to the american counseling association?? school counseling has proven to be effective in preventing student suicide. along with showing students who worked with a counselor showed less inappropriate behavior and a more positive attitude toward school.///