Shelter space is low this time of year

this is a dangerous time of year for the tens of thousands of people in iowa and minnesota who are homeless. there are programs and organizations in our area that provide shelter from the cold but as kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out ? sometimes the demand is too high. she joins us live in rochester with the details. imagine having no where to go for shelter from these bitterly cold nights and having to walk all throughout the night to try and keep warm. that's a reality for those experiencing homelessness.// / the dorothy day hospitality house in rochester is not able to fulfill the growing need for shelter space. the salvation army warming center opens its doors whenever the temperature drops below zero degrees which has helped free up some of dorothy day's cold weather beds... however when its cold but not cold enough to open the warming center ? their 23 beds fill up fast. "then we're more crowded for sure because people want a room and we have to turn people away sometimes." something kirby says is never easy to do. "it isn't. it is very hard but you know we have department of housing and safety guidelines that we have to live within. we're licensed for 23 beds and 23 is it." /// last year the dorothy day hospitality house recorded over 17?hundred overnight stays. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3.///