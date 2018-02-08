Speech to Text for Cyber security class

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

many of us have personal information online and are concerned about cyber security. and, schools are too. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live from rochester public schools this morning to explain. good morning annalisa. southeast service cooperative hosted a cyber security class mostly to help near by school districts keep their families' information safe. the three hour course covered everything from password security, to email hacking, to how to catch a so? called "phish"... a fake email pretending to be a real company asking for passwords and credit card numbers. one super intendent tells us why she came out today. on a daily basis we're asking parents to give us information. things even like buying your lunch account, you may summit your passwords on there. and we just need to make sure that that information is safe. beth giese says she was most surprised to learn all the information on passwords. and one take away for a more secure password? the longer the better. they suggested a password be at least 12 to 15 characters. live in rochester... annalisa pardo... kimt news 3. thank you annalisa. one recommendatio n experts have... is when making a password, do (not use an exclamation point because they are used often.