Speech to Text for Asthma attacks in kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a new report shows asthma attacks in kids are going down, but experts say that may not be the case in rochester. helen onanuga (oh?nawn?uga) is the quality kids care center director. she says they've seen more cases of kids with asthma recently... and conditions are worse because of cold temperatures. asthma in kids is common, but it can't be overlooked. and it can be dangerous if we're not watching for it and they don't have a treatment plan. it can get deadly. the c?d?c reports asthma as the most common chronic lung disease in kids, affecting about 6 million kids in the u?s.