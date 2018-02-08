wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea 10°

wx_icon Austin 10°

wx_icon Charles City 10°

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Asthma attacks in kids

Asthma attacks in kids

Posted: Thu Feb 08 05:04:06 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 08 05:04:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Asthma attacks in kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a new report shows asthma attacks in kids are going down, but experts say that may not be the case in rochester. helen onanuga (oh?nawn?uga) is the quality kids care center director. she says they've seen more cases of kids with asthma recently... and conditions are worse because of cold temperatures. asthma in kids is common, but it can't be overlooked. and it can be dangerous if we're not watching for it and they don't have a treatment plan. it can get deadly. the c?d?c reports asthma as the most common chronic lung disease in kids, affecting about 6 million kids in the u?s. americans aren't getting enough sleep...

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events