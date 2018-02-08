Speech to Text for Post-partum depression awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

according to the c?d?c eleven to 20 percent of women who give birth have postpartum depression symptoms. now one state is working to change laws to force women to talk about the all?to? common disorder. jordan anderson is a mother of three. and when she had her second child zoey... she knew something was wrong. anderson says she kept feeling like she wasn't bonding with daughter... she later found out she was suffering from post? partum depression. now... states like california want to make it a law that would require new moms to be screened for depression. iowa and minnesota currently only recommend moms to be screened. anderson says she knows how scary that can be./// i remember being in the hospital crying and thinking don't let the nurses see you crying because have postpartum depression and i got home and was like oh this is what this feels like but it was scary and i didn't want to admit it or talk about it. anderson says her postpartum depression lasted six months. so... how do you know if you or someone you know might have the disorder? according to mayo clinic... postpartum depression can include depressed moods or severe mood swings... difficulty bonding with your baby... and withdrawing from family and friends. if left untreated it